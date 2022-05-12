HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta History Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening 05-13-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 13

HISTORY CENTER OPENING – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Celebrate the grand re-opening of the renovated history center featuring new exhibit ‘Small Community, Big Ideas.’ Evening will include opening remarks, exhibit tours, and live entertainment. Free, open to the public. Beer & wine will be served. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. The public is invited to journey through the stars with live presenters and the powerful Digistar 6 digital planetarium system. Free, registration required. A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Register at www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

PRIDE NIGHT – 7 – 10 p.m. Join the Otsego Pride Alliance for a fun night out. Open to teens aged 12-18. Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegopride/

SQUARE DANCE – 7 – 9:30 p.m. Celebrate Mothers Day with the Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club of Cooperstown. Cooperstown Elementary School, Walnut St., Cooperstown.

LIVE MUSIC – 7 – 10 p.m. Enjoy dinner and live music from Stoddard Hollow String Band. Natty Bumppo’s, 8 Hoffman Ln., Cooperstown. 607-322-4060 or visit www.facebook.com/nattybumppos

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come out for a retelling of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ by Wendy Kesselman based on the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. The Diary of Anne Frank chronicled her life as her family hid in Nazi occupied Amsterdam from 1942-44. The material may not be suitable for children. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions