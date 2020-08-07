HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Open Air Dining 08-08-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

DINE ON MAIN – 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a socially distanced evening out. Enjoy diner and support local businesses on Main Street Oneonta.

OTSEGO LAKE MEETING – 9 – 10 a.m. Join open virtual meeting to discuss the state of the lake, the invasive species present, much more with the Otsego Lake Association. Visit www.otsegolakeassociation.org to participate.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

RADIO CONCERT SERIES – 10 a.m. Enjoy performances from 2019 Honest Brook Summer Music Festival this summer. This week listen to violinist Randall Goosby and pianist Zhu Wang perform works by Debussy, Straus, others on WSKG or channel 105.9 on the radio. Visit www.facebook.com/Honest-Brook-Music-Festival-115728758479086/ for info.

ESCAPE GAME – 1 p.m. Join resident Game Master and your friends for fun quest to escape imaginary Witches Hut. Solve puzzles to escape, cure the poison mushrooms you and your party have consumed. Available to 4 County Library System Users only. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LECTURE – 1 – 2 p.m. Learn about the coronation of Nicholas II Alexandra Fedorovna of Russia through the vestments worn by the clergy. Includes discussion of the meanings of the designs, the international press coverage of the ceremony, the makers of the cloth, and conclude by tracing the fates of these and other Russian vestments after 1917. Registration required. Presented by The Russian History Museum, Jordanville. Visit www.russianhistorymuseum.org for info.

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens learn everything from laundry to banking & budgeting with Lynn of the Oneonta Teen Center. Located at The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter