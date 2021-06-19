HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Oneonta Tenor Competes in Boston Early Music Festival 06-20-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 20

VIRTUAL CONCERT – 4 p.m. Tune in for virtual performance of sacred songs from 1574 to 1655 performed by Oneonta Tenor Fred Chrislip, accompanying himself on the Lute. Performance for the Boston Early Music Festival which promotes historical musical performance. Visit BEMF Fringe Concerts channel on Youtube to view.

STAMFORD CONCERT – 3 p.m. Join the Friends of Music of Stamford for chamber music concert by the award winning Ulysses Quartet who will perform works by Tailleferre’s, Mendelssohn, and a traditional Swedish tune (Polska From Dorothea). Admission by donation. Held rain or shine at Historic Park District, 158-170 W. Main St., Stamford. 518-918-8003 or visit friendsmusic.org

THEATER – 3 p.m. Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players present Disney’s ‘Moana’ Jr. Admission, $10. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/