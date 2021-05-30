HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Otsego County Parades 05-31-21

By: Larissa Ryan  05/30/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 31

MEMORIAL DAY!

ONEONTA PARADE – 10 a.m. Come out to remember our fallen soldier. Followed by solemn ceremony of remembrance guided by Lester Grummons. Parade will leave from Foothills PAC and progress down Main Street Oneonta to Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS PARADE – 10:30 a.m. Parade will form on Johnson St. and proceed down Main St., Richfield Springs.

COOPERSTOWN PARADE – 11 a.m. Memorial day parade including Cooperstown Fire Department, and Fly Creek Fire Department, others will begin at Cooperstown Veterans Club and proceeds up Main Street to the Otsego County Courthouse where Guest Speakers Mayor Tillapaugh and David Reiss will present. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Masks & Social Distancing are required. Main St., Cooperstown.

MEMORIAL DAY GATHERING – 2 – 4 p.m. Community is invited to enjoy refreshments, tours, and a commemoration of our fallen soldiers. Masks & social distancing required. Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown. 607-547-9515

