HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Otsego Winter Hikes 02-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Otsego Winter Hikes 02-22-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Try 8 Winter Hikes

OTSEGO OCTET – Feb.1 – Apr. 30. Explore local trails at the state parks, forests, and land trust sites. Once you’ve completed eight of the 12 trails send in a form & $5 to receive the Otsego Octet Patch. Participants are encouraged to post pictures. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/our-challenge/ for info.

DONATIONS – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Weekdays. Check your closets for gently used artworks to donate to the CAA Spring Cleaning Bazaar. Support the local art association, clear some space at home. Drop off weekdays through March 5. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

