HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Paddle With OCCA On Butternut Creek 09-27-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

FUN PADDLE – 1 – 4 p.m. Take in the sights, sounds on beautiful creek, learn about plants, animals, history of this diverse region with Otsego County Conservation Association. Bring your own (cleaned, drained, & treated) canoe or kayak or reserve one of OCCA’s. Bring water, a snack, & sunscreen. Free, registration required. Butternut Creek. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/occa-calendar/

PAR FOR PAWS – Come play to benefit homeless, abandoned animals. Golf tournament has been reconfigured this year due to Covid-19. Come play all weekend, just mention that you are playing to support the Susquehana SPCA. Admission, $40/person. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-9290 or visit sqspca.org

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

BENEFIT WALK – 1 p.m. Join the Walk to End Alzheimers to raise awareness and funds to support care of dementia patients, support, and research to end the disease. Participants will walk alone or in groups in Otsego County. The opening ceremony will be streamed to participants phones, tablets, or computers. Presented the Walk to End Alzheimers Association. Visit act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=13642 to register or donate.

PROMISE GARDEN – 1:30 – 4 p.m. Drive by to view garden of purple, orange, & yellow flowers created to honor all those impacted by dementia. Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23932&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=13642 for info.

VIEWING PARTY – 4 – 5 p.m. Gather online to view art up for auction to support local art gallery, enjoy cocktails, more. Presented by West Kortright Center. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/eventbrite-event/wkc-art-auction-viewing-party/ for info.