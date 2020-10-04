By: Larissa Ryan  10/04/2020  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Photography At The Museums 10-05-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

Photography At The Museums

PHOTOGRAPHY – 6:45 a.m. Take a camera to explore Otsego Lake at sunrise with photographer Kevin Gray providing tips on composition, lighting, more. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

PHOTO EXCURSION – 5 p.m. Join photographer Kevin Gray for a walk through the historic village during the Golden Hour at sunset, after the museum is closed to take gorgeous photos. Gray will provide tips on composition, lighting, camera techniques, more. Cost, $17/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Ln., Worcester. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

MEET & GREET – 7 – 9 p.m. Learn about Libertarian candidate to represent district 19 in Congress, and the presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen. Red’s Ale House & Grill, 84 Main St., Oneonta. Visit directdemocracyus.org to learn more.

