HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Photography Golden Hour At The Farmers’ Museum 08-24-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 24

PHOTO EXCURSION – 6 p.m. Join photographer Kevin Gray for a walk through the historic village during the Golden Hour at sunset, after the museum is closed to take gorgeous photos. Gray will provide tips on composition, lighting, camera techniques, more. Cost, $17/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.facebook.com/farmersmuseum/

PHOTO EXCURSION – 6 a.m. Join photographer Kevin Gray for a lakeside walk to take pictures of the sunrise on Otsego Lake. Gray will provide tips on composition, lighting, camera techniques, more to take beautiful photos. Cost, $17/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/