HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Public Health In A Pandemic 09-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PUBLIC HEALTH WEBINAR – 7 p.m. Join in for conversation ‘Public Health Insight into COVID-19’ featuring Dr. Charles Hyman, MD of infectious diseases, Heidi Bond, Otsego County Director of Public Health, & Dr. Diane Georgeson, City of Oneonta Health Officer. Learn about contact tracing, serum testing, more from these unique perspectives. Registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

COVID-19 TESTING – 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Get free rapid testing for Covid-19. Pre-registration required. Oneonta Armory, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-547-4279.

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. St. James Episcopal, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/