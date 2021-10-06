HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Public Utility Open House 10-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

OPEN HOUSE – 2 p.m. Celebrate the completion of a 3 year project to improve the local Waste Water Treatment Plant. The public is invited to meet the operators, tour the facilities, and hear remarks from Mayor Tillapaugh and representatives of the state funding agencies. Delaware Engineering representatives will be on hand to discuss the upgrades made by the project to protect the Susquehanna River and expand capacity for the future. Driveway access is between the Ball Fields at the South End of Linden Ave. Waste Water Treatment Plant, Cooperstown. 607-322-4039.

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/