HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Pull Invasive Plants On Silver Lake 07-18-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JULY 18

PADDLE & PULL – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy fun day on the lake to help pull up Water Chestnut & European Frog Bit from scenic lake. Canoes & Kayaks will be provided, outside craft not permitted. Registration required by 7/17. Silver Lake, Silver Lake Rd., New Berlin. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-2-2020-07-18/2020-07-18/

SHOP LOCAL BUSINESSES – Support local businesses during these difficult times. Visit supportotsego.com for list of local businesses online.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

RADIO CONCERT SERIES – 10 a.m. Enjoy performances from 2019 Honest Brook Summer Music Festival this summer. This week listen to pianist Michael Brown performing Mendelssohn, Beethoven, more on WSKG or channel 105.9 on the radio. Visit www.facebook.com/Honest-Brook-Music-Festival-115728758479086/ for info.