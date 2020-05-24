HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Questions For Candidates 05-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MAY 25

CANDIDATE QUESTIONS – Last Day. Final day to submit questions to the League of Women Voters who will consolidate them into 3-5 questions for the candidates, whose responses will be posted to VOTE411 platform. Send questions to lwvcooperstownarea@gmail.com

WEEKLY CHALLENGE – 10 a.m. Have fun at home competing in creative weekly challenge. Submit via Facebook or Instagram with inspiration photo. Submissions due by 5 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter for info.

