HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ on Word Thursday 09-23-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Enjoy open mic from area writers before listening to presentation by Jennifer Finkle and the ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ writers. Random Acts is a journal project started in Andes Central School to document the kindness each person did for eachother. Suggested donation $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press & Literary Center. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/