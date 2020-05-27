HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Reading Literary, Speculative Fiction 05-28-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 28

READING – 7 – 8:30 p.m. English professors from SUNY Delhi share their creative writing in literary & speculative genres. Includes Q&A session after reading. Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – 11 a.m.. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 9 p.m. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center presents Rainie Oet, non-binary writer, game designer, former editor-in-chief of Salt Hill Journal, author of 3 book of poetry including ‘Porcupine in Freefall,’ others. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ to participate.

