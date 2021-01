HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JANUARY 25

HISTORIC HOUSES – 1 – 2 p.m. Join virtual workshop on how to research your historic house. Suggested donation $10. Counts as professional credit to architects & planners. Hosted by Cindy Falk and presented by The Preservation League of New York State. 607-547-8881 or visit www.preservenys.org/calendar/technical-talks-researching-your-historic-house-sparking-recovery-through-preservation-virtual-series