HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Retirement Celebration 10-19-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19

RETIREMENT RECEPTION – 6 – 8 p.m. Celebrate the 20 year tenure and recent retirement of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s Executive Director Bob Brzowski. Refreshments, cake will be served. A cash bar will be available. Covid safety protocols will be followed. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/event/bob-brzozowskis-retirement-reception/

FIRST AID CERTIFICATION – 5 – 9 p.m. Take the course to learn CPR/AED/First Aid for Adult/Child and Infant! Be prepared to save a life. Minimum 4 participants. Cost, $60/non-member. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 607-547-2800, ext. 130 or visit www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter