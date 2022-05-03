HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Revisit The Iconic Series For Star Wars Day 05-04-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

STAR WARS – 3 – 5:30 p.m. May the 4th be with you for this watch of the star wars series beginning with ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ and playing one movie/afternoon through May 12 concluding with ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ Snacks available. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

STAR WARS TRIVIA – 3:30 p.m. Teens are invited to celebrate May the 4th with star wars trivia board game. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

STAR WARS – 7 p.m. May the 4th be with you for this Star Wars movie night presenting ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’ Free at the Weiting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate through May 19 for chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Fox Care Center, 1 Fox Care Dr., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

ADVISORY GROUP – 6 p.m. Teens aged 12-18 are invited to join library group to help create new displays for May in the Young Adult Room. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/