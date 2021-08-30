HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Rickety Fence at the Lakefront Park 08-31-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 7 p.m. 3 local organizations collaborate to present concerts at Lake Front Park. This week enjoy a performance of Rickety Fence. Lake Front Park, Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com

OVERDOSE AWARENESS – All Day. Help raise awareness and support for those who were lost to drug overdoses. All day event features All-Recovery meetings, NARCAN training, mural painting, food, and more. Wear purple and help educate the public. Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego, 22 Elm St., Oneonta. 607-267-4435 or visit www.facebook.com/forecoverydo/

NY STATE FAIR – 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Come have fun at this 13 day showcase of agriculture, entertainment, education, and technology. The Great New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse. 315-487-7711 or visit nysfair.ny.gov

SEEK & FIND – 10 a.m. Teens, aged 13-18, are invited for ‘There and Back again: a seek and find adventure’ where they will take an unexpected journey through the library deciphering clues, solving riddle, and enjoying the world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Free drop-in program. Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 ext 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar