HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Rickety Fence Band Performs Live From The Park 07-30-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JULY 30

CONCERT SERIES – 7 – 9 p.m. Live From The Park, Oneonta Summer Concert series to feature band Rickety Fence performing live online. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec/ for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

CANCER SCREENING – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. No cost mammograms, pap tests for women 40+ with no insurance or high deductible. Bishop Lot at corner of Depot & Main St., Unadilla. 07-03-20 or visit www.bassett.org/services/cancer-care/cancer-screenings/cancer-services-program

BLOOD DRIVE – 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives. Registration required. Cherry Valley Community Center, Rt. 54, Cherry Valley. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

GLIMMERGLASS GLIMPSE – 5:30 p.m. Enjoy short film ‘Glimmerglass Lieder’ by bass-baritone Ryan McKinny. Showcasing Schubert Lieder’s music against the back drop of Otsego Lake. Presented by Glimmerglass Festival. Visit glimmerglass.org/events/glimmerglass-lieder/ for info.

BIRD CHAT – 7 p.m. New to birding, sign up to chat with experience birders of the Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Bring your questions and observations for virtual discussion. Visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for details.