HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Road Rally Scavenger Hunt With Oneonta Rotary Club 10-18-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

FUNDRAISER – 1 – 4:30 p.m. Bring a friend and enjoy the Oneonta Rotary Clubs first ever Road Rally Scavenger Hunt. Follow clues, answer riddles, stop to take pictures of scenic Otsego County. Come in costume or decorate your car to be eligible for a Spirit Award. Cars must cross finish line by 4:30 to be eligible for prizes. Food available after the hunt. Cost, $25/adult aged 18+. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarotary for info.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market

SUNDAY SERIES – 3 – 4 p.m. Friends of the Village Library present first sunday speaker Gretchin Sorin, Ph.D., author of ‘Driving While Black: American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights.’ Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org