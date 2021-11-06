HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Salute to Veterans with the Oneonta Community Concert Band 11-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7

VETERAN SALUTE – 3 p.m. Join the Oneonta Community Concert Band for a patriotic concert saluting our Veterans. Free, open to the public. Pandemic protocols will be observed. Foothills Performing Art Association, Oneonta. 607-376-7485 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontacommunityconcertband/

GUN SHOW – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop by to buy, sell, or trade with 60+ dealers with the Mid-State Arms collectors. Admission, $3/person. All regulations will be obeyed. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 607-748-1010 or visit gunshowtrader.com/promoter/midstate-arms-collectors/

FILM TALK – 2 – 3 p.m. Join zoom conversation on the making of ‘The Wakeful Sleeper’ by Boris Van der Avoort. Presented by The Glimmerglass Film Days film festival. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org

FILM FESTIVAL – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Glimmerglass Film Days invites you to view ‘Weed & Wine’ about the lives of farmers worlds apart but each working to care for their families and their land. Showing at Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8881 or visit www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org