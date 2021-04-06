HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sample Food Of Argentina 04-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Argentina. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

BLOOD DRIVE – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 800-733-2767 or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

LIFESKILLS – 6 – 8 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call in for help with your digital devices. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.