HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Sculpture Exhibit At The Art Garage 08-07-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

ART EXHIBIT – 4 – 7 p.m. Stop at airy gallery to view exhibit by local artist ‘George Hymas: Spontaneous & Deliberate. ’ Hymas uses visionary, colorful sculpture from castoffs like construction debris, twisted trees, spent bullets, more. The Art Garage, middle bay, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

VIRTUAL THEATER – Enjoy past productions recorded live from the Glimmerglobe theater. Showing ‘Othello’ performed 2018. To be preceeded by conversation ‘Speak of Me as I Am: Examining Race in Othello’ featuring Omonike Akinyemi (who starred as Othello 2018) & other cast members. The Fenimore Art Museum. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

ESCAPE GAME – 5:30 p.m. Join resident Game Master and your friends for fun quest to escape imaginary Witches Hut. Solve puzzles to escape, cure the poison mushrooms you and your party have consumed. Available to 4 County Library System Users only. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

MUSIC ON MAIN – 6 – 8 p.m. Get outside to enjoy a live performance by local band Hanzolo, a 7 piece band whose songs are dance-ably fun with thoughtful lyrics and a bright horn section. Pioneer Park, Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com/free-fridays/ for info.