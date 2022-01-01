HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: See the Christmas Lights 01-02-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JANUARY 2

FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS – 5 – 10 p.m. Drive through a winter wonderland featuring light displays created by local businesses, individuals, and organizations. Admission is Free. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/FNOneonta

ART WORKSHOP – Noon – 4 p.m. Set your intentions for the new year in a collage workshop with personalized instruction. 5 spots available, cost is $100/person. The Art Dept., 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny