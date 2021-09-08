HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Senior Painting Expedition 09-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

SENIOR PAINTING – 1 – 3 p.m. Seniors aged 60+ (and a guest) are invited for a guided paint by the lake event. Supplies and refreshments will be provided. RSVP by 9/8. Presented by the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Rd., Laurens. 607-547-4397 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – 6 p.m. Get ‘The Full Clarke Experience’ with an evening concert of flute and violin music from the Halls archives. Also, enjoy a dinner in the dining room featuring recreated dishes from the time, formal attire required. Cost for dinner & concert, $295. Cost for concert only, $20/adult. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org