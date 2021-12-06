HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Seniors Party at the Mall 12-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

SENIOR SOCIAL – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Seniors are invited for a party featuring Chair Yoga, Silver Sneaker Classic, Lunch from Panera Bread, Bingo, and a mall walk. Free, all invited. Presented by the Oneonta YMCA. Hosted at The Community Room by JC Penny’s at The Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-432-0010 ext. 9 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaFamilyYMCA/

CHRISTMAS – Be an Angel. Sign up to give the gift of Christmas to local families in need with this years Angel Tree Program. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details.

INVASIVE SPECIES – 6 p.m. ‘Invasion of the Jumping Worms.’ Join the experts to learn how these invasive worms threaten our local ecosystem, how to recognize them, and what we can do about them. Free, registration required. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for info.