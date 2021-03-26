HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Sing Into Spring’ With Current, Past Youth Performers 03-27-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 27

CHILDRENS CABARET – 7 p.m. ‘Sing Into Spring’ Childrens Cabaret free streaming event features current and past youth performers from Orpheus Theater. 607-432-1800 or visit www.facebook.com/OrpheusTheatre/

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

LIVE PERFORMANCE – 5:30 p.m. – ?? Enjoy Songs from the Great American Song Book as performed by Oneonta native Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney.

BEETHOVEN CONVERSATIONS – 7 p.m. Tune in for musical soiree ‘Beethoven Conspiracy – the Illuminati’ featuring pre-recorded presentation on Beethoven followed by live Q&A session with Maciej Żółtowski, Music Director. Q&A limited to 10 patrons. Please RSVP. Next conversation to be held 4/24 on ‘The Heiligenstadt Testament – The Struggle Against Fate’. Presented by The Catskill Symphony Orchestra. E-mail cso@oneonta.edu to rsvp.