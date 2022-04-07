HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Soprano Presents ‘American Voices with the Oneonta Concert Association 04-08-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 8

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Concert Association for fun concert featuring soprano Rachel Schutz performing with pianist Spencer Myer and featuring young artist Louis Doherty. Cost, $25/adult. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-433-7252 or visit oneontaconcertassociation.org/rachel-schutz-soprano-and-spencer-myer-piano-march-19-2021/

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. p.m. Donate today to receive an exclusive Red Cross T-Shirt while supplies last. Zion Episcopal Church, 162 Main St., Morris. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – 11 a.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing, masks required. First come, first serve, bring your pets vaccine certificate for the Vets reference. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Stuffed Shells with a tossed salad & more for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance, Cost, $3.50/senior & $8.60/guest. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of 2 new exhibits at the art gallery. “The Color of Light” by Helene K. Manzo in Gallery A and “Waiting on Dawn: First Light Animals of New York State” by Mike Reynolds in Gallery B will be on show 4/8 through 5/11. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

LABEL SHOWCASE – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Stop in for label showcase from PAINTBOX, an independent music label with a wide array of talent from across the east coast. Night will feature music from Mellophobiac, Lemon of Choice, Senior Living, and Dog Mom! Doors open at 6:30. Cost, $8/person at the door. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org