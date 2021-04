HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 25

SPRING CLEANING – Collect litter around the city of Oneonta to give the city a spring pick-me-up. Each full bag gets a raffle ticket for gift certificates to Latte Lounge and Nina’s Pizza. Kings Kakery will also be providing treats to those who drop of full bags (first come, first serve). Bags can be dropped at 56 Center St., Oneonta. 607-432-2941 or visit www.facebook.com/DestinationOneonta/