HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Stop Invasive Spotted Lantern Fly 03-18-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Stop Invasive Spotted Lantern Fly

INVASIVE SPECIES – 7 p.m. Learn about the Spotted Lantern Fly, an invasive insect that poses a threat to NY’s agriculture, forest, & quality of life. Learn about the life cycle, threat, and how to recognize this insect. Participants will then have opportunity to hunt for the egg masses in March 20. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/spotted-lanternfly-egg-hunt/

