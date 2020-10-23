HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Stream 3 Plays Online Featuring Local Performers 10-24-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

STREAMING – Theater returns with ‘An Evening of Lanford Wilson’ featuring 3 plays performed by local actors. ‘Days Ahead,’ with Gary Stevens, ‘A Poster of the Cosmos’ with Steve Dillon, & ‘The Moonshot Tape’ with Brooke Tallman-Birkett. Cost, $10 for 2-day steaming access. Presented by Stuff of Dreams Productions. 607-432-5407 or visit www.foothillspac.org

VOTE – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Early Voting begins. Meadows Office Complex, 140 Co. Hwy. 33W, Cooperstown. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for info.

ADOPT-A-HIGHWAY – 8 – 11 a.m. Protect the environment by cleaning up 2 mile section of rt. 80. Bags & safety gear provided. Please dress for the weather. Masks required. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/highway-cleanup-9/

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Masks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

SHOE COLLECTION – 9 – Noon. Donate gently worn shoes to Oneonta High School Alumni Association for current charity project. Top Level of Parking Garage, Market St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/OHSAlumniFundraising for info.

BOOK COLLECTION – 10 a.m. – Noon. Donate good to excellent condition books to be sold at next book sale to support your local library. Fair Street entrance to Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-544-1418 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints’ with Assistant Curator of American Art Ann Cannon featuring in-depth discussion and Q&A session. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Explore historic village by lantern light and learn about the ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ Tours leave at half hour intervals to 8. For social distancing 8 people/tour. Reservation required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $17/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1534 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org

GHOST TOUR – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Hear tales of the mysterious happening over the years at historic mansion, including the ones identified by Ghost Hunters Halloween special on SyFy network. 1-hour after-dark tour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org