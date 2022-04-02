HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: String Concert with the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble 04-03-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 3

CONCERT – 3 p.m. Join the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble for concert with renowned cellist Mike Block. Block is known for his performances in a range of styles, including folk, bluegrass, and jazz as well as classical European and Indian music. Following the concert Block will host a public jam session. Both events are free, masks required. Hosted at The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit ldye.org

SHOOTING SPORTS – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop at the sports club to practice shooting with trap, skeet, or 5 stand sporting clays. Open to the public. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod & Gun Club Rd., Oneonta. 607-433-0515 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub/

THEATER – 3 p.m. The 2022 NEXT! Staged Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights series continues with ‘Locker Room Talk ’ written and directed by Karen Butler. Actors dive through centuries of history and literary story telling to answer how men and women fell to disorder and how to save civilization. Streaming free on Facebook. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre/