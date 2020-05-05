HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Susquehanna SPCA Offers Pet Vaccines 05-06-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

EDUCATION ADVOCACY – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Learn to advocate for your childs success in school in spite of disabilities or suspected disabilities with the Family Resource Network. 3 part series continues with talk on effective communication. Registration required. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/ for info.

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi discuss baseball’s latest news, share stories from on & off the field. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, hosted on Instagram Live. Visit baseballhall.org/events/safe-at-home-chipper-jones?date=3 for info.

