HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Teen Center Nerf Battle 02-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28

NERF NIGHT – 7 – 10 p.m. Teens, aged 12 – 25, are invited to the ultimate nerf battle with friends form Club Odyssey. Masks required. Doors open at 2:30. The Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

TEEN SCENE – 5 – 6:30 p.m. Teens are invited for a virtual guided water painting. Presented by The Family Resource Network, Oneonta. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

BAKING 101 – 6 p.m. Join amatuer baker, Alex Benjamin for Zoom class all about the basics of sourdough bread. Will include step by step instruction and, for the first 10 people, free sourdough starter at the library. Presented by The Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.eventbrite.com

TAX PREP – 6 – 8 p.m. by appointment ONLY. IRS Certified Volunteers will be on hand to prepare simple tax returns for the 2021 year. VITA site, 2nd Floor Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. 607-431-4338 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/