HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 6

VIDEO WORKSHOP – 1:30 – 3 p.m. Learn how to use Shotcut and Audacity to ad audio to a video. For youths age 10 – 18. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/