By: Larissa Ryan  05/06/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Teens Ultimate Nerf Battle 05-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Teens Ultimate Nerf Battle 05-07-21

 05/06/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 7

Teens Ultimate Nerf Battle

14-19eventspage

NERF NIGHT – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Teens get out for an Ultimate Nerf Battle with the folks at Club Odyssey. Ages 12-25 welcome. Presented by Oneonta Teen Scene, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999.

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Final Show. Explore the universe, learn whats new in the field of astronomy in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *