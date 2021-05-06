HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Teens Ultimate Nerf Battle 05-07-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 7

NERF NIGHT – 5:30 – 8 p.m. Teens get out for an Ultimate Nerf Battle with the folks at Club Odyssey. Ages 12-25 welcome. Presented by Oneonta Teen Scene, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999.

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Final Show. Explore the universe, learn whats new in the field of astronomy in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215