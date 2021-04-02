HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Test Your Ice Knowledge 02-05-21

By: Larissa Ryan  02/04/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Test Your Ice Knowledge

14-19eventspageTRIVIA NIGHT – 7 p.m. Test your knowledge of ice, from glaciers to planets and the history of refrigeration. Presented by the Hanford Mills Museum, East Meredith, and the A.J. Read Science Discover Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-278-5744 or visit www.hanfordmills.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives, receive $5 Amazon Gift Card. Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

