HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: The Council Rock Band to perform at Lakefront Park 09-14-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LAKEFRONT CONCERT – 7 – 8:30 p.m. 3 local organizations collaborate to present this years Lakefront Concert Series. This week enjoy a performance by the Council Rock Band. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Visit www.wearecooperstown.com

TRAIL TUESDAYS – 9 – 11 a.m. Spend quality time outdoors and volunteer to help OCCA repair trails in popular recreation areas. Activities will include cutting brush, removing woody debris, improving drainage, repairing walkways, and more. Participants must fill out New York State Volunteer application for each day. This week the work will be at Arnold Lake State Forest, Hartwick. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/trail-tuesdays/2021-07-06/

JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hop online for virtual fair where you can connect 1-on-1 with potential employers in everything from hospitality and tourism to manufacturing. Presented by CDO Workforce. 607-432-4800 or visit www.cdoworkforce.org/news/you-re-invited-to-our-free-virtual-job-fair-on-september-14th-1

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 2 – 6 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

HUMANITIES PROGRAM – 7 – 8:30 p.m. Adults are invited to enroll in reading and discussion program ‘Reading The American Dream’ all about how different groups of immigrants have tried to achieve the American Dream through Pullitzer Prize winning books. First meeting is orientation followed by 4 more session, all led by poet/writer Bertha Rogers. Meeting held on Zoom. Registration required. Presented by The Franklin Free Library. 607-829-2941 or visit www.franklinfreelibrary.org