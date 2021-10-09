HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ 10-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

THEATER – 2 p.m. Come enjoy a spooky stage production of Shirley Jackson’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’ Cost, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.biggerdreamsproductions.org

HARVEST CELEBRATION – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the harvest season in 1800s style. walk around the historic village, learn from the historic interpreters and enjoy the activities fall activities from wagon rides, to corn shelling/grinding, and tinsmithing with the blacksmith, and more. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/celebration-of-autumn/

FRANKLIN MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find delicious local produce from the Franklin area, everything from bread to beef to plant seedlings and more. Also, enjoy music in the market from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. featuring nationally touring classic country blues singer Randy Miritello. Franklin Farmers Market, lawn in front of Chapel Hall, 15 Institute St., Franklin. Visit franklinlocal.org

NATIVE DAUGHTERS – Noon – 2 p.m. Cooperstown Native Daughters hold annual meeting and luncheon. Anyone interested in attending must have lived in Cooperstown for at 50+ years. Cost is $5 for luncheon. Seating at 11:30 a.m. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-2612.

CPR TRAINING – 1 – 5 p.m. Learn from the Red Cross how to perform CPR alone or with a team and what to do to keep yourself and others safe. Registration required. Participants must be aged 14 or older. Cost, $88/non-member. Multipurpose room, Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., Oneonta.