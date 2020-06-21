HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: The Many Loves Of Zeus 06-22-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JUNE 22

TALES FOR ADULTS – 7 – 8 p.m. ‘Myths, Legends, Fairy & Folktales for Grownups’ this week learn about the many complicated relationships of the head of the Greek Pantheon, Zeus with the Harris Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/ for info.

WEEKLY CHALLENGE – 10 a.m. Have fun at home competing in creative weekly challenge. Submit via Facebook or Instagram with inspiration photo. Submissions due by 5 p.m. Thursday. Visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter for info.

BAGGED LUNCHES – Children and adults in need are invited to pick up free bagged lunch of a sandwich, fruit, vegetable, yogurt & milk every weekday throughout the summer. Times and locations as follows. Please wear a face covering.

11:30 a.m. – Parking Log, Oneonta High School, 130 East St., Oneonta. and Mountain View Mobile Home Park, 122 Mountain Vista Dr., Oneonta.

Noon – Parking Log, Oneonta High School, 130 East St., Oneonta and Lantern Hill Mobile Home Park, 5106 NY-23, Oneonta.

12:30 p.m. – Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta and 124 Oneida St., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/ofoinc/ for info.