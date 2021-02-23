HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour American Folk Art Exhibit 02-24-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Highlights of American Folk Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

COVID-19 TESTING – 8 a.m. Free rapid testing for people with no symptoms of Covid-19. Appointments required. Bassett Prime Care, 1 Atwell Dr., Cooperstown. 607-547-7973 or visit www.bassett.org/covid-19

WORKSHOP – 9 a.m. Learn about ‘Service Animals: Their Duties, Difference, and You’ to discover if one might help you or your loved one. Free, registration required. Presented by Family Resource Network. 607-432-0001 or visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Columbia. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

HEATSMART – 7 – 8 p.m. Join HeatSmart of the Mohawk Valley to learn how effective heat pumps are in our region with real data. Learn how heat pumps work, how effective they are in our region, how much you could save, more. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-heatsmart-2/

HEALTH DISCUSSION – 7 p.m. Discuss and learn about mental health in our community at virtual, confidential, discussion with otsego county residents who are 18+. Presented by LEAF Council on Alcohol and Addiction. 607-432-0090 or visit www.facebook.com/LEAFinc/