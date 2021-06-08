HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Ansel Adams WWII Photography Exhibit 06-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ which features photographs documenting the Japanese internment camp in California in 1943. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

STORY & CRAFT – 10 a.m. The Cooperstown Police Department partners with the Village Library for this months story & craft around the theme of dogs. Village Library of Cooperstown. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CHOP & CHEESE – 6 – 8 p.m. Come get your hands dirty to eliminate invasive Japanese Knotweed from the Mohican Farm. Bring gloves, pruners, beverages, and be ready to get dirty. Then enjoy some light refreshments in the Garden. Otsego County Conservation Association, Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/chop-cheese/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call in for help with your digital devices. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.