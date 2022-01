HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Highlights of American Folk Art’ with Kevin Gray, Manager of Arts Education, answering questions about the portraits, carvings and traditional crafts on display. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org