HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour ‘Highlights Of American Folklore’ 02-03-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 p.m. Zoom meeting featuring walk through of exhibit ‘Highlights of American Folk Art’ with manager of arts education Kevin Gray. Free, registration required. Suggested donation $5. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. Donate blood, help save lives, receive $5 Amazon Gift Card. Worcester Municipal Building, 19 Katie Ln., Worcester. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Italy. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining