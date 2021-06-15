HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Oneonta Revitalization Plan 06-16-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

ONEONTA TOUR – 7 p.m. Join Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig on walking tour with Bob Bob Brzozowski and learn about the results and plans of the Down Town Revitalization Initiative. Admission by donation. Presented by Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org/index.htm

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ which features photographs documenting the Japanese internment camp in California in 1943. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

HOME GAME – 7 p.m. Local baseball team Oneonta Outlaws Vs. Albany Dutchman. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. 607-432-6326 or visit www.facebook.com/oneontaoutlawsbaseball/

REBROADCAST – 7 p.m. ‘Recovering Susan Fenimore Cooper’s Environmentalism’ zoom discussion will be rebroadcast. Presentation featured Rochelle L. Johnson discussing how Susan Fenimore Coopers’ book ‘Rural Hours’ relates to our world today. Free, $10 donation requested. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400

C

IVIL WAR HISTORY – 7 p.m. Learn what life was like for a Civil War Soldier in the 134th infantry column with a Civil War Reenactor. Suitable for all ages. RSVP required. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Hwy. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/adult-programs/