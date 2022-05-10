HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Tour Wyeth Exhibit with granddaughter Victoria Wyeth 05-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

GALLERY TOUR – 5:30 p.m. Join Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, for after-hours tour of exhibit ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies’ featuring an inside look at her families life and legacy. Cost, $55/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

EXHIBIT TOUR – 10 – 11 a.m. Grandparents and grandchildren are invited to join special tour with Victoria Wyeth, grandaughter of artist Andrew Wyeth to explore exhibition ‘Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.’ Complimentary. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

STAR WARS – 3 – 5:30 p.m. Watch party continues with ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’ Snacks available. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/