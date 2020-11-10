HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Veterans Day Commemoration 11-11-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

VETERANS DAY

COMMEMORATION – 11 a.m. Join Oneonta Vets Club to celebrate Veterans Day, commemorate soldiers past and present who fought for the US. Please wear masks, practice social distancing. Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

GET THE KIDS OUT – 10 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids for this ‘Tree Part Series’ melding fun, science, and the role trees play in our climate. This first class is all about the basics including tree identification, basic measurements. Futures classes TBA. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Brookwood Point, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-a-tree-part-series/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/