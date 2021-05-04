HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Exhibit Tour At Fenimore 05-05-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

VIRTUAL TOUR – 2 – 3 p.m. Join live tour of exhibit ‘Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams’ which features photographs documenting the Japanese internment camp in California in 1943. Free, suggested donation $10. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FOOD PANTRY – 10 a.m. – gone. Stop by for drive thru food pantry. While supplies last. Oneonta Middle School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. 607-433-8200 or visit www.facebook.com/OneontaCitySchoolDistsrict/

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Worcester Municipal Building, 9 Katie Ln., Worcester. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

LIFESKILLS – 6 – 8 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call in for help with your digital devices. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.