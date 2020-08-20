HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Performance ‘A Woman Of No Importance’ 08-21-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

THEATER – 7 p.m. Enjoy virtual performance of Oscar Wildes ‘A Woman of No Importance’ presented by the Glimmerglobe Theater. Fenimore Art Museum. www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/

LIT LATTES – 10 a.m. Discuss literature, get book recommendations, hear from guest speakers, much more from the Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.

GALLERY EXHIBIT – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop by to view group art exhibit and solo exhibit ‘Life, Still’ by Karen Elting at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com