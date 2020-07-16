HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Virtual Performance ‘Loves Labors Lost’ 07-17-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JULY 17

VIRTUAL THEATER – 7 p.m. New production of Shakespeare’s ‘Loves Labors Lost’ to stream live featuring ensemble of 17 actors from around the country. Loves Labors tells the story of the court of King Navarre as they swear off women to focus on their studies, only for a French Princess to arrive for a state visit, prompting all of them to fall in love with her. Presented by the Glimmer Globe Theater at The Fenimore Art Museum. Visit www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/ for info.

OUTDOORS CHALLENGE – 2 p.m. Teens meet to participate in LEAF’s Great Otsego Outdoors Challenge, the summer hiking challenge featuring an Otsego County trail each week. Total of 8 hikes with 4 bonus hikes. Meet at Club Odyssey, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-353-7143 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/